Brittany, Patrick Mahomes announce birth of Golden Raye

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced the birth of their third child on Monday.

Mahomes welcomed the world to baby No. 3 on social media.

Patrick said he promised Brittany he'd clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers so they could focus on their child's birth.

"I told my wife, my pregnant wife, I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby," he said on Christmas Day.

Baby Mahomes No. 3's older sister, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born in February 2021.

Her older brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born in November 2022.

