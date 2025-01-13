Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Brittany, Patrick Mahomes announce birth of Golden Raye

Golden Raye Mahomes.png
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DExu1ETx-0Q/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a1-df00-ab7e-f1a94b660000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1736795903960,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-8300-d240-adef-af1986450000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1736795903960,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-8300-d240-adef-af1986450000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/DExu1ETx-0Q/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000194-611a-db2c-a9fe-e77f43a40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Instagram&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000194-611a-db2c-a9fe-e77f43980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Instagram</a>
Golden Raye Mahomes.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced the birth of their third child on Monday.

Mahomes welcomed the world to baby No. 3 on social media.

Patrick said he promised Brittany he'd clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers so they could focus on their child's birth.

"I told my wife, my pregnant wife, I was gonna get her the No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby," he said on Christmas Day.

Baby Mahomes No. 3's older sister, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born in February 2021.

Her older brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, was born in November 2022.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo