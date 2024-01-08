Catch 3 NFL playoff games, including Chiefs’ game Saturday night, on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs don’t know their opponent yet, but we now know what time they’ll open defense of their Super Bowl title.

And you can catch the game on KSHB 41.

The Chiefs — who will play Miami, if Buffalo rallies; Pittsburgh, if the Dolphins hold on; or the Bills, in the unlikely event of a tie Sunday night — play at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Round.

The game will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium regardless of the opponent.

It is slated for the first-ever Peacock-exclusive playoff broadcast on NBC’s streaming service, but the game also will air locally on KSHB 41.

There are six new playoff teams compared to last season, marking the 34th consecutive NFL season with at least four new postseason participants.

2023 NFL playoff schedule

First-round byes: Baltimore (AFC) and San Francisco (NFC)

() indicates seed

Super Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 13

(5) Cleveland, 11-6, at (4) Houston, 10-7, 3:30 p.m. (KSHB 41)

(6) TBD at (3) Kansas City, 11-6, 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

(AFC 7) TBD at (AFC 2) TBD, Noon (CBS)

(7) Green Bay, 9-8, at (2) Dallas, 12-5, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

(6) Los Angeles Rams, 10-7, at (3) Detroit, 12-5, 7 p.m. (KSHB 41)

Monday, Jan. 15

(5) Philadelphia, 11-6, at (4) Tampa Bay, 9-8, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

