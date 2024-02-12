'Caught me off-balance': Andy Reid says Travis Kelce wanted to help team during emotional encounter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid said Travis Kelce's emotions got the better of him when he bumped into the Chiefs head coach in frustration during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

"He was emotional today," Reid said. "I get it, listen I have five kids so I get how that goes."

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, quarterback Patrick Mahomes lobbed a 52-yard pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman as the Chiefs trailed 3-0. But the very next play, 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir caused Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco to fumble the ball, which was recovered by Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle for San Francisco.

After the fumble, Kelce bumped into Big Red on the sidelines in his frustration, knocking him back a few steps as he reportedly told Reid to put him on the field.

Reid said he understands Kelce came from a place of wanting to help lead his team to victory.

"The part I love is that he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win," Reid said. "It's not a selfish thing, that's not what it is, and I understand that."

Reid joked that Kelce is nothing he can't handle.

"As much as he bumps into me, I get after him, we understand that ... he just caught me off-balance," Reid said before cracking a smile.

After another Super Bowl victory was secured, Kelce described Reid as the "greatest coach this game has ever seen."

"He's unbelievable at not only dialing up plays and having everybody prepared, but he's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life," Kelce said. "He's helped me a lot with channeling that. With channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy ... I just love him man."

