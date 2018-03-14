CB Marcus Peters takes skills to Los Angeles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Los Angeles Rams have officially traded for former Kansas City Chief Marcus Peters.

While the trade was first reported in February, it became official with the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The Chiefs sent the two-time pro-bowl cornerback and a sixth-round draft pick in this year’s draft to the Los Angeles Rams.

In a statement to Chiefs.com, General Manager Brett Veach said, “After a thorough evaluation of our roster we decided it was in the best interest for us and for Marcus to move in different directions. We appreciate Marcus’ contributions to our football team and wish him the best of luck as he continues his playing career.”

In exchange, the Rams sent the Chiefs a fourth-round pick this year and a second-round pick in 2019.

“I’d like to thank Marcus for his contributions to our team the past three seasons,” head coach Andy Reid told the Chiefs website. “We felt this was the right move for our team and also for Marcus at this time.”

After the Chiefs drafted Peters out of the University of Washington in 2015, he won the league’s Defensive Rookie of the year award.

Since then, he’s been a staple in the Chiefs secondary with 19 interceptions. But in those three years, he’s also made headlines for more than his performance.

His involvement in national anthem protests as well as on-field antics, including throwing a penalty flag into the stands during a game against the New York Jets, made him a polarizing member of the team.

