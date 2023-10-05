‘ChampionShip’ Chiefs-themed yacht to anchor team’s fan activities in Frankfurt, Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Auf geht's, Chiefs! Gewinnt einen weiteren Super Bowl.

One month before the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 5, in Frankfurt, Germany, the club announced plans to dock the “ChampionShip” near a famed landmark.

The ChampionShip — a custom-wrapped, Chiefs-themed yacht — will make its way to Frankfurt from Arnhem, Belgium, with plans to dock it on the banks of the Main River near Frankfurt’s Eiserner Steg, or Iron Footbridge, on Nov. 1.

Michael Probst/AP Frankfurt's most famous bridge, the "Eiserner Steg" (iron footbridge) leads over the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

The boat — which is 76 meters long, 10 meters wide and can carry up to 500 people — will serve as the “central hub of activity and entertainment throughout the club’s stay in Germany,” the team said in a release.

The boat will be open to the public Nov. 3-4. It will also host private VIP events and a rally for season-ticket members throughout the weekend, culminating with a game-day watch party.

Tickets will go on sale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for some of those team activations.

“With just one month to go before we play the Dolphins in Frankfurt, the excitement inside our building and throughout the fanbase couldn’t be higher,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. “We believe the fans of Chiefs Kingdom are the best in the world. Their commitment to our team is relentless, and their sense of community is unmatched. We have the opportunity to share these values with the people of Frankfurt, throughout the DACH region and on the international stage next month. We look forward to welcoming all fans to experience the history and traditions of the club while sharing in the excitement, passion and joy that exists within Chiefs Kingdom.”

Fans aboard the ChampionShip will have an NFL Draft-style photo opp with a Chiefs jersey and a photo opp catching a pass in addition to replicas of player lockers and the press-conference podium experience.

The team also plans to take the Lombardi Trophy for winning Super Bowl LVII, giving fans a chance to snap a pic with the hardware.

The Chiefs also will have a mini Hall of Honor set up on the boat.

For those unable to get tickets, there will be free activities and specialized merchandise available only in-person on the dock near the boat.

Two Chiefs Ring of Honor inductees, running back Christian Okoye and wide receiver Dante Hall, will participate in the ChampionShip hoopla.

Okoye played in the American Bowl, an exhibition between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, during the preseason in 1990, while Hall played one season for the Scottish Claymores of NFL Europe in 2001.

The Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf and other Chiefs Legends will take part in community events, including a visit to RTL Kinderhaus (Children’s House), and events for military families through the USO Kaiserslautern.

Kansas City is one of a handful of NFL teams with marketing rights in Germany. The Chiefs also have marketing rights in Mexico, Austria and Switzerland.

This will be the franchise’s third regular-season game overseas, including a 45-10 win against Detroit in London in 2015 and a 24-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in 2019.

The Chiefs also played four international preseason games — Germany in 1990, Tokyo in 1994 and 1998 and Mexico in 1996.

Kansas City versus Miami will be the first NFL game played in Frankfurt.

[Editor’s note: The opening sentence says “Let’s go, Chiefs! Win another Super Bowl!” in German for those wondering.]

