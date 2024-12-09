Chargers’ top receiver inactive for showdown with Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s favorite weapon this season, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, will not suit up for Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

McConkey, a rookie from Georgia who was limited all week with knee and shoulder injuries, had been listed as questionable on the week’s final injury report. His 58 catches for 815 yards lead then Chargers this season.

The Chiefs also lost a key wide receiver this week.

Initially listed as questionable, wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. landed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least four games.

Nikko Remigio was signed to the active roster to take his place.

No other Chiefs carried injury designations into the game, making for some surprise inclusions among the inactives.

Defensive end Josh Uche joined Malik Herring on the outside of the defensive-line rotation now that Charles Omenihu has returned.

With D.J. Humphries expected to make his Kansas City debut and start at left tackle in place of Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, a second-round pick who was benched after starting the first two games of the season at left tackle, is inactive for the second time this season.

The other inactive players — running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, guard C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu — have been typical for game day.

Kansas City elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and tight end Baylor Cupp from the practice squad for the game.

Two other Chargers — linebacker Junior Colson (ankle) and safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) — joined McConkey as questionable for the game, while linebacker Denzel Perryman Jr. (groin) was doubtful.

Colson will play, but Jefferson and Perryman are inactive along with McConkey, defensive lineman Justin Egoigbe and two offensive linemen, Brenden Jaimes and Jordan McFadden.

Easton Stick is the emergency third quarterback, so technically he’s also inactive.

