Chiefs 2024 single-game tickets set to go on sale Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the full 2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule set to be released on Wednesday evening, single-game and group tickets for all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale Thursday, May 16.

Tickets may be purchased by the public online beginning at 11a.m. Thursday.

Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive online pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Jackson County, Missouri taxpayers will have a pre-sale opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2024 season opener beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Jackson County taxpayer pre-sale will take place online only, and purchasers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County to participate.

Ticket and parking pass delivery for games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be mobile only. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game at www.chiefs.com/parking.

The club will announce its 2024 schedule on the team's official X(formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook channels at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

