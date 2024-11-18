Watch Now
Chiefs add depth to WR group on practice squad, sign Tyquan Thornton

New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11) evades New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly added depth to their wide receiver corps Monday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon the club had signed receiver Tyquan Thornton to the practice squad.

Thornton, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, was waived by the team earlier this month.

The Baylor University product has started one game this season for the Patriots and appeared in five others. He has four catches for 47 yards on the season.

