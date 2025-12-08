Chiefs All-Pro defender exits with injury against Texans on Sunday Night Football

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. He serves as KSHB 41's digital reporter for all Chiefs games. Share your story idea with Tod .

CJ Stroud connected with Nico Collins on a 46-yard bomb to open the Houston Texans’ second drive Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The heave set up a 35-yard field goal for the first-quarter’s only points, but the bigger issue for Kansas City was an injury to Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

After getting beat deep, McDuffie caught up with Collins as the ball arrived, but couldn’t break up the pass and stayed down after the tackle.

Flanked by members of the training staff, McDuffie walked with a noticeable limp on the first steps after getting to his feet, but he didn’t need help getting to the sideline.

The focus seemed to be on McDuffie’s left knee after he made his way to the medical tent.

Officially, the Chiefs listed McDuffie as questionable to return with a knee injury before ruling him out for the remainder of the game midway through the third quarter.

He didn’t retreat to the locker room but was spotted jogging and using the exercise bike on the sideline. He was standing behind the defensive staff and reserves with his hands on his hips during Houston’s second-quarter drives.

Rookie cornerback Nohl Williams took McDuffie’s place with the first-team defense.

