Chiefs' Andy Reid becomes 4th coach to reach 300 wins in NFL history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid became the fourth coach in NFL history to win 300 games as a head coach.

Reid is 273-146-1 in the regular season and improved to 27-16 in the postseason with Saturday’s 23-14 win against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Only Don Shula, George Halas and Bill Belichick have ever coached their teams to more victories.

“A lot of people go into that,” Reid said. “I joke with the guys that, if you get a couple more, you might be able to equal my weight.”

Reid had jokes, but the milestone wasn’t a laughing matter for Patrick Mahomes — and he hopes there’s many more victories to come.

“He’s just a great person,” Mahomes said. “More than a great coach, he’s just a great person and guys want to play for a guy like that. He’s been so instrumental in making me who I am and I owe him a lot, pretty much all, of my success. I told him we need to get to 302, though, before this year and then we can worry about next year.”

Shula, who coached the Baltimore Colts for seven seasons and the Miami Dolphins for 26, won 347 total games, including an NFL-record 328 in the regular season.

Belichick owns 333 career victories, including an NFL-record 31 in the playoffs. His six Super Bowl titles are the most ever.

Finally, Halas won 324 total games, including 318 in the regular season. He only won six postseason games, in part, because he coached in an era when there were no playoffs or only one playoff game during his career.

Reid’s three Super Bowl titles are tied for third in NFL history behind only Belichick and Chuck Noll, who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four in the 1970s. Washington’s Joe Gibbs and San Francisco’s Bill Walsh also won three Super Bowls.

