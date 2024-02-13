Chiefs’ Andy Reid on embrace with Chris Jones | ‘Happy for him’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cliche of “leaving it all on the field” was on full display Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco neared the end of the first overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs defense, led by key plays across the field, held the 49ers to a field goal on the first possession of overtime.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was among those making key plays, forcing 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to rush a throw to the end zone that could have given San Francisco a touchdown but instead fell incomplete. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense would go on to score the walk-off touchdown on the next drive.

After the game, the Chiefs showed video of Jones flat on his back from exhaustion when head coach Andy Reid came in and dog-piled on top of Jones in an embrace.

ALL THE FEELS 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/yd1ByK7VPw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

Reid spoke with reporters Tuesday about the embrace.

“I was so happy for him,” Reid said. “I’ve been kind of riding him a little bit. We needed him in there and he was spent. He was tired but he sucked it up and got out there and he pushed himself probably further then he thought he could push himself.”

Reid praised Jones for getting to reach down and “get through that evil thing that’s kicking your butt internally.”

“He did that, and I was so proud of him for that,” Reid said.

