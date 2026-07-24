Chiefs Andy Reid: QB Mahomes cleared to ‘fully participate’ in training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks reported to the team’s training camp Friday afternoon in St. Joseph.

Among them was quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that Mahomes has been cleared for full participation as the team begins practices on Saturday.

Mahomes underwent surgery last December to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee.

Mahomes took the practice field earlier this summer during organized team activities at the team’s training complex in Kansas City.

The rehab, participating in OTAs, and now getting ready for training camp each marked milestones in Mahomes’ recovery process.

“He’s cleared for practice,” Reid said. “We’ll just take it day by day. He’ll have plenty of eyes on him.”

Watch Andy Reid's full press conference in the video player below.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks with media about training camp, season ahead

Mahomes told reporters that he found out he was cleared for full practice two days ago after meeting with his team of doctors.

“It was always the goal to be able to practice at training camp,” Mahomes said, saying he hopes to prove to coaches, doctors and everybody else that “I’m the same quarterback or even better."

Watch Patrick Mahomes' full press conference in the video player below.

QB Patrick Mahomes talks with media about his injury recovery, training camp and season ahead

It remains less clear if Mahomes will see any game action during the team’s three preseason games.

Mahomes told reporters that he will prepare as if he is playing, but will work with the coaches and doctors to make the decision.

“I’m a competitor, and come game day, I’m going to want to be out there,” Mahomes said.

If Mahomes is held out, expect to see plenty of action from former first-round draft pick Justin Fields.

The Chiefs acquired Fields in a March trade with the New York Jets.

“I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt,” Mahomes said Friday. “Now, it’s just about getting the quarterback stuff down.”

Mahomes said he felt like he wasn’t playing his best football last year, even before the injury knocked him out of the team’s stretch run.

On Friday, he said the injury has helped him focus on those little things.

—