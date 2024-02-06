Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Travis Kelce talk most-disliked food, touchdown celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl Opening Night is a chance for reporters to ask players and coaches all sorts of off-the-wall questions.

It also gives reporters — including students — a chance to learn how to ask questions to coaches and players in the NFL.

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ portion of Opening Night Monday in Vegas, YouTube journalist Jeremiah Fennell, 11, caught up with tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid.

Jeremiah asked Kelce if fans should expect any surprises for any touchdown celebrations in this year’s Super Bowl.

“I haven’t thought about it quite yet,” Kelce said, who added he might drum up something during the team’s red zone practice.

As for Jeremiah, he said he’s more of a simple guy — he'd opt for a spike.

“The spike is electric, I’m with that,” Kelce said.

Jeremiah made the rounds throughout Allegiant Stadium, eventually finding his way to Reid. He wasted no time in asking the hard questions.

Courtesy NFL Network Jeremiah Fennell, 11, interviews Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“How often do you stop and think about the way you impact the history of the NFL?” Jeremiah asked.

Reid said he doesn’t think about it much.

“When you start thinking about that, then you forget about what’s real, and that’s coaching the guys,” Reid said.

Jeremiah then took the interview to a less serious topic, noting Reid’s love for cheeseburgers. He asked if there were any foods Reid didn’t like.

“I’m up for anything, I just don’t like liver,” Reid said.

Regrettably, Jeremiah is going with the 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII.

