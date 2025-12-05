Chiefs announce important times, fan information for SNF matchup against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City Chiefs looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, Chiefs Kingdom will make its presence known during a Sunday night battle against the Houston Texans.

The team announced Thursday that Kansas City native and Texas College Choir student Angel Cummings will perform the national anthem.

Sunday night’s game will serve as the Chiefs Legends Game, honoring former Chiefs defensive end Bill Maas. The team said Maas's bust will be displayed in the Chiefs Hall of Honor.

The newly inducted Chiefs Hall of Famer will do the honors as the drum honoree.

At halftime, Maas will be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor.

KSHB 41's pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m., followed by NBC’s "Football Night in America" at 6 p.m. Kickoff on KSHB 41/NBC is set for 7:22 p.m.

Here’s a look at other important times for Sunday:

3 p.m. - Parking gates open

3:30 p.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

5 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5:30 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:20 p.m. - Team warmups begin

7:11 p.m. - Texans team introduction

7:13 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

7:17 p.m. - National Anthem

7:20 p.m. - Coin toss

7:22 p.m. - Kickoff

—