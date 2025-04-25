Former Chiefs defensive lineman Bill Maas chosen for team's Ring of Honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that stalwart defensive lineman Bill Maas was chosen for the team's Ring of Honor.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt made the announcement at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“My family and I are excited to welcome Bill Maas as the newest member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said.

His name will be placed inside the stadium, along with Chiefs greats including Len Dawson, Bobby Bell, Willie Lanier, and Derrick Thomas.

The Chiefs used their first-round draft pick in 1984 to select Maas and was the fifth player taken in that draft.

Maas quickly proved to be a standout, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

He made two Pro Bowl appearances with the Chiefs.

Maas had 40 sacks, returned two fumbles for touchdowns and had two safeties throughout his NFL career.

He spent his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned first-team All-American honors in 1982.

Over his time at Pitt, Maas was a two-time All-American defensive end and also received Academic All-American recognition.

Maas did not begin playing organized football until his freshman year of high school.

