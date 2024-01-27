Watch Now
Chiefs announce WR Kadarius Toney is out for AFC Championship vs. Ravens

Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 11:53:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney is out against the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Toney (personal/hip) was listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report Friday, before he was downgraded to out.

Missing the championship alongside Toney is wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR), as well as guard Joe Thuney, nose tackle Derrick Nnadi and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (IR).

Safety Mike Edwards, running back Isiah Pacheco and linebacker Willie Gay remain questionable for Sunday.

The Chiefs have activated practice squad players nose tackle Mike Pennel and corner back Keith Taylor through standard elevation.

The Chiefs will face the Ravens at 2 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game can be viewed on CBS.

