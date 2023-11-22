Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie nominated for NFL’s sportsmanship award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie is the team’s nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which has been given annually since 2014 to a player who exemplifies sportsmanship on the field.

McDuffie, who is in his second NFL season, ranks second on the Chiefs with 55 tackles, including two for a loss, and recorded his first multi-sack game on Monday against Philadelphia.

A soft-spoken 2022 first-round pick from Washington, McDuffie has five passes defended and an NFL-best five forced fumbles on the season.

All 32 NFL teams nominate a player. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors in conjunction with Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The winner receives a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice.

The award is named in honor of late Pittsburgh Steelers owner and founder Art Rooney.

The NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists from each conference.

All NFL players will vote for the winner from the finalists during Pro Bowl balloting in December.

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse, a Mizzou grad and former second-round pick by Kansas City, also is among the Art Rooney Award nominees.

The original list from the NFL listed middle linebacker Nick Bolton, who currently is sidelined with a wrist injury, as the Chiefs’ nominee.

He was Kansas City’s nominee in 2022, but the original NFL release neglected to update the nominee for the Chiefs and five other teams — Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Washington.

No Chiefs player has ever won the award.

