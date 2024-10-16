Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt gives update on future stadium, training camp facility plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the NFL season rolls on, Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt discussed future stadium efforts as well as a potential new training camp facility for the team Wednesday.

Hunt said that since he last spoke with media members back in July during training camp, the team has been "working on creating some options" regarding not only a new home for the Chiefs but also updated training facilities.

"We've been looking at a lot of sites on both the Kansas and Missouri sides," Hunt said.

He further elaborated the team has also talked with political leaders in Missouri about possibly renovating GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunt told reporters the team continues "to have good conversations" with officials, and he is "hopeful" there will be more clarity on these conversations by next spring.

"There's a lot of work that will need to go into either renovating the stadium or building a new one, so we do feel like we need to work as expeditiously as possible," Hunt said.

Spring 2025 is a little bit later than the Chiefs' President Mark Donovan's six-month timeline on the future of the team's stadium, which he laid out during a press conference at training camp in July.

Hunt said the hard deadline for the Chiefs is still February 2031 when their lease runs out at Arrowhead.

Regardless of where the Chiefs end up preparing for games and later playing on the field, Hunt's overall goal is simple.

"We want to make sure that where we end up will work for many generations of Chiefs fans," Hunt said.

—