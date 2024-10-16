Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, wife Tavia to flip switch for Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Hunt will flip the switch at the 95th Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony, the Country Club Plaza announced.

The festivities on Thanksgiving begin at 5p.m. with pre-lighting performances and giveaways at the main stage at 5 p.m.

The lighting ceremony will then begin at 6 p.m. until 7:05 p.m., when the Hunt's will then flip the switch.

Fireworks will follow the lighting.

DJ Kirby will lead the post-ceremony show from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We are so excited to kick off the holiday season at Country Club Plaza," Clark Hunt said in a press release. "Tavia and I have so many great memories of the holidays in Kansas City, so we are honored to 'flip the switch' and light up the Plaza on Thanksgiving night to bring in the season."

The lights will stay on through Jan. 12, 2025.

