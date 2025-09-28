Chiefs' Chris Jones lands on injury report for personal reasons ahead of Sunday's game vs Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday evening that defensive tackle Chris Jones has been added to the team's injury report for a non-injury-related personal reason ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs said he has no game status designation.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive end Ashton Gillotte are both still listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report, while defensive end Mike Danna is doubtful to play Sunday.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is set to return Sunday after he suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s first game of the season and missed the next two games.

The Chiefs will play in front of a sea of red at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as the team looks to avoid going 1-3 for the first time since 2015.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. You can read up on other key times for Sunday's game here.

