Chiefs tap former RB Priest Holmes for drum honoree duties Sunday against Baltimore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes will get Chiefs Kingdom hyped before Sunday’s key AFC battle against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team announced Thursday that Holmes will serve as the drum honoree before the game, set for kickoff at 3:25 p.m.

It's at least the second time Holmes has been tapped for the role: He was the drum honoree for the team's January 2022 AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Holmes, 51, played his first four seasons in Baltimore before spending seven seasons with the Chiefs, during which he made All-Pro three times.

Artist Ricardo Moreno, a contestant on the 27th season of NBC’s The Voice, will perform the national anthem, which will be followed by a flyover from four A-10 Warthogs from Whiteman Air Force Base.

The team will feature four local Latino musical and dance ensembles during halftime as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Here’s a look at key times for Sunday’s game:



11 a.m. - Parking lot gates open

11:30 a.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

1 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates open

1:30 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

2:25 p.m. - Team warm-ups begin

3:14 p.m. - Ravens team introduction

3:16 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

3:19 p.m. - National anthem

3:21 p.m. - Flyover

3:23 p.m. - Coin toss

3:25 p.m. - Kickoff

