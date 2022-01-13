Former Chiefs Priest Holmes, Dante Hall to serve as Drum Honoree and Spirit Leader on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes has been selected to serve as the Drum Honoree at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

Holmes signed with the Chiefs as a free agent in 2001.

In each of his first three seasons in Kansas City (2001-2003), he was named to the All-Pro team.

He played a total of six seasons with the Chiefs after missing the 2006 season due to a spine injury.

Holmes totaled 6,070 rushing yards and 76 rushing touchdowns during his tenure in KC.

But he isn't the only former player to return to the GEHA Deck for the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Former wide receiver Dante Hall has been chosen as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Hall was chosen by KC as a fifth-round draft pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Over his seven years with the Chiefs, he totaled 1,882 yards in punt returns and 8,644 yards in kick returns.