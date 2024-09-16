Watch Now
Chiefs coach Andy Reid: No timeline yet on Isiah Pacheco's injury

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters after a Week 2 win that ended with an injury that could sideline RB Isiah Pacheco for weeks.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he doesn’t quite have a timeline on Isiah Pacheco’s injury.

A 26-25 Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals ended with Pacheco leaving the stadium in a boot with crutches.

Reports Monday morning claimed the running back suffered a fractured fibula.

Reid said he knows Pacheco won’t return this week.

“It's gonna take a little bit of time," Reid told reporters in his Monday news conference.

But in No. 10's absence, Reid said he has confidence in his other backs.

“As far as Pacheco goes, we’ll go with the guys that we have here," Reid said. "Now, [General Manager Brett] Veach is kind of going through his list and looking at people, and we’ll just see where that goes. But we’re blessed to have some good people here.”

Reid said Pacheco spent Monday morning with doctors, but he was able to talk with him Sunday night.

“I think he’s in a better place. That’s tough,” Reid said. “… Nobody likes to play more than he likes to play.”

The Chiefs hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

