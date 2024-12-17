VIDEO | Chiefs coach Andy Reid on QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘If he can go, he’ll go'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hobbled with a mild high-ankle sprain, would attempt to practice with the team Tuesday.

Mahomes injured the ankle late in Sunday’s 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Mahomes was helped to the sideline and did not return to the game late in the 4th quarter.

After the game, Reid described Mahomes was sore and said his playing status was week-to-week.

On Tuesday, Reid said Mahomes would take the practice field.

“We’ll see how he feels,” Reid said.

Mahomes will have one less day than normal to get into playing shape — the Chiefs host the Houston Texans at noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But after a "good day" Monday, Mahomes said he's optimistic about his recovery.

"I'll get to work in practice and try to push it so see where I can get to," Mahomes said. "But at the end of the day, I'm not going to put our team in a bad position. So if I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I'll play. And if I don't feel like that's the best-case scenario, I'll let guys like Carson [Wentz] play."

Mahomes said this week is about pushing himself, seeing where he's at and making the "best decision."

However, if Mahomes is not to take the field, No. 15 and Reid each said they have full confidence in Wentz.

"He gets after it every single day," Mahomes said. "... He's a very talented player that works extremely hard, and he'll be ready if his number's called."

Wentz told reporters Tuesday it "felt good out there" when he got his feet wet Sunday.

This week, he plans to prepare the same way he always does.

"Nothing's gonna change this week," Wentz said. "Obviously, Patrick's had some nicks and bruises all year. And I've prepared like I was going to play every week. So on my end, nothing's really going to change."

Pregame coverage of the game starts at 10 a.m. on KSHB 41 in Kansas City with kickoff set for noon, also on KSHB 41.

