Chiefs coach Reid: Kicker Harrison Butker ‘phenomenal’ in Thursday night win

The winds of October swirled around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night, at times gusty enough that fans could understand if a kicker struggled.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 12:26:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

There was no struggle Thursday for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who went 4-4 in field goals — including a 60-yarder at the end of the first half — and converted an extra point to help his team defeat the Denver Broncos 19-8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was a performance that caught the eye of head coach Andy Reid.

“Butker was phenomenal,” Reid told reporters after the game. “He (never) ceases to amaze me with his kicking he does; He’s so reliable.”

Thursday’s perfect performance continues a strong start to the season for Butker, who is now in his seventh season with the club. He’s a perfect 14-14 on field goals so far this year and has converted all 15 of his extra point attempts.

Butker spoke with reporters after the game.

“Thankfully this season I’ve had a lock of kicks where the balls are going right where I want them to,” Butker said. “I’m feeling good and thankfully the ball is going through.”

As part of warm-ups, Butker made a 65-yard field goal to give special teams coach Dave Toub a good estimate of his range. Butker said he wasn’t sure his 60-yard attempt during the game would be good until it went through the goal posts.

“A 60-yarder was definitely in our range and toward that tunnel, the wind was at my back,” Butker said. “Thankfully it went just inside that left upright and went through.”

