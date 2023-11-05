Chiefs defense keeps Tyreek Hill relatively quiet in win vs. Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Among the more juicy subplots for the Kansas City Chiefs’ showdown with Miami on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, was Tyreek Hill’s first game against his former team.

Hill became a star in Kansas City, emerging as one of the most elite receivers in the NFL before he was traded amid a contract impasse before the 2022 season.

Since being shipped to South Beach, Hill has had plenty to say about the Chiefs, but for the first time, he and the Dolphins got a chance to do that talking on the field.

Kansas City’s defense made sure he was considerably quieter there.

Hill, who entered the game with an NFL-best 1,015 yards receiving this season, caught five of six first-half targets for only 39 yards. He finished with eight receptions for 62 yards and 3 yards rushing.

The 65 yards were Hill's second-fewest yards from scrimmage in a game this season.

On the Dolphins’ opening drive, Hill caught a screen pass to the left, but linebacker Willie Gay Jr. blew it up. He wasn’t able to make the tackle for a loss, but he forced Hill to adjust before he could get up to speed, allowing defensive end Mike Danna to bring down Hill for no gain with strong backside pursuit.



Hill’s second touch came on a double reverse. He got the ball on a handoff from Tua Tagovailoa after going in motion from left to right. Before turning upfield, Hill pitched the ball to fellow speedster Jaylen Watson, who reversed field and got to the edge against Kansas City’s defense for a 12-yard gain. That @MiamiDolphins razzle dazzle.



After the double reverse, Tagovailoa found Hill on back-to-back passes — the first came off a scramble drill and went for 6 yards, but it was erased by a holding penalty. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was flagged for holding Hill, and Miami accepted the penalty.



One play later, Tagovailoa connected on a 17-yard pass to Hill, who started in the left slot and ran a skinny post to the right hash, catching the ball between four Chiefs defenders. What a dot from @Tua to @cheetah 🎯



Miami opened the first drive of the second quarter with a pop pass to Hill for a 10-yard gain, a play reminiscent of the creative ways the Chiefs used to find to feed the Cheetah.



Two plays later, Tagovailoa narrowly missed a big play to Hill. Sneed jammed Hill at the line, which may have affected the timing of the play, before Tagovailoa’s pass on the corner route went off Hill’s fingertips.



On the first play after the two-minute warning, Tagovailoa darted an 18-yard pass to Hill on a seam route. Light work for @Tua and @cheetah 🔥



Two plays later, and with Miami appearing poised to cut into Kansas City’s 14-point lead, the Dolphins again flipped a quick screen to Hill. Trent McDuffie beat his blocker and stuck Hill behind the line of scrimmage, ripping the ball free for the game’s first turnover. Veteran safety Mike Edwards scooped up the loose ball and advanced it four yards before lateralling the ball to fellow safety Bryan Cook, who zoomed the other 59 yards down the sideline for a shocking defensive touchdown. WHAT JUST HAPPENED?



AN ABSOLUTLEY WILD @Chiefs TOUCHDOWN IN FRANKFURT.



Midway through the third quarter, Tagavailoa booted to the right and hit Hill for a 7-yard gain, but cornerback McDuffie tackled him immediately to prevent any yards after the catch.



Later in the drive, Hill induced another defensive holding penalty against Sneed.



After a Patrick Mahomes fumble set up Miami’s offense inside the Kansas City 30, Tagavailoa misfired on a deep slant to Hill, who was open in the middle of the field, only to have the ball sail high and wide left.



With 9 1/2 minutes to go, the Dolphins, who trailed by a touchdown at the time, faced a critical third-and-5, which went to Hill for a 7-yard gain.



Two plays later, Hill ran for 3 yards on a reverse end-around.



Two plays after that and facing another third down, Tagovailoa again relied on Hill, converting third-and-6 with a 9-yard slant.

Hill wasn’t targeted on Miami’s final nine offensive snaps as Kansas City’s defense closed out the win.

