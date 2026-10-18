Chiefs defensive back ejected for punching Chargers player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Backup safety Chris Roland-Wallace was ejected early in the fourth quarter Sunday for punching Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Alex Harkey.

Initially, both Roland-Wallace and Harkey were called for offsetting personal foul penalties on the first play of the final period.

But after an expedited league review, referee Alan Eck announced that Roland-Wallace was ejected for “landing a punch,” leading to jeers inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Roland-Wallace, a versatile third-year defensive back from USC, had four tackles, including one for a loss, before the ejection.

The four tackles matched his total through the season’s first four games.

The NFL may review the sequence and add to his suspension before Kansas City’s next game against the Seattle Seahawks, which will air on KSHB 41’s Sunday Night Football next week from Seattle.

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