Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones misses practice with groin strain

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sat out training camp practice Sunday with a groin strain.

When Jones met with reporters a week ago, he joked about lobbying head coach Andy Reid for time off during training camp.

The club had a 2-hour, 15-minute practice Sunday, followed by a roughly 75-minute practice set for Monday and a day off Tuesday. Reid declined to specify how much practice time Jones could miss but stressed Jones was dealing with a legitimate issue. Jones observed practice without pads or a helmet.

“I know he was messing with you guys,” Reid said. “But he does have a (sore) groin there.”

Jones wasn’t the only Kansas City player out Sunday. Receiver Hollywood Brown and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also missed practice because of an illness. Receiver Justin Watson missed his third practice since suffering a minor foot injury Wednesday.

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, who left practice early Saturday, also sat out Sunday’s workout after tweaking his right knee and hamstring. Johnson tore his right ACL last August and is making his return from that surgery.

“I think he’s gonna be fine,” Reid said. “You go through those things (returning from surgery). But he’s strong and his leg’s strong. His knee is solid and all that so he’ll be fine.”

Safety Justin Reid (quad) remains on the non-football injury list along with defensive end B.J. Thompson, who suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest last month. Left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) remains on the physically unable to perform list along with defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder).