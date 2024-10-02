Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs’ DL Chris Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Chiefs Chargers Football
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, is sacked for a 6-yard loss by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Chiefs Chargers Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in helping the team preserve a 17-10 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s the third time Jones has won the award and the first time this season that a Chief was recognized with such an honor.

Jones also won the award in Week 11 in 2021 and Week 2 in 2017. The three honors are the most ever for a Chiefs defensive lineman.

Jones picked up four tackles and two sacks in Sunday’s win over the AFC West division Chargers. Both of Jones’ sacks came on third down, one of which came late in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone