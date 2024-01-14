Chiefs-Dolphins Wild Card showdown ranks as 4th-coldest game in NFL history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium wasn’t quite a “frozen tundra,” but it wasn’t far off either.

The temperature at kickoff Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Super Wild Card Round was minus-4 degrees, tying it for the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

The wind chill, according to the official press-box announcement, was -27 degrees, which ranks as the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

It is the coldest game in Arrowhead history.

The coldest game ever recorded was the 1967 NFL Championship when Dallas played Green at Bay with a temperature of minus-13 degrees.

The game was dubbed “The Ice Bowl” and earned Lambeau Field its “Frozen Tundra” nickname.

The Packers beat the Cowboys 21-17 for the NFL title that day on a late Bart Starr touchdown plunge.

But it is not the coldest game by wind chill in NFL history, a distinction that belongs to the 1981 AFC Championship Game, “The Freezer Bowl.”

Cincinnati trounced the visiting San Diego Chargers that day — Jan. 10, 1982 — in a game that featured a minus-9 temperature and minus-59 wind chill.

COLDEST GAMES BY TEMPERATURE

1. 1967 NFL Championship: Dallas at Green Bay (“The Ice Bowl”), -13 degrees (Dec. 31, 1967)

2. 1981 AFC Championship Game: San Diego at Cincinnati, -9 degrees (Jan. 10, 1982)

3. 2015 NFC Wild Card: Seattle at Minnesota, -6 degrees (Jan. 10, 2016)

4t. NFC Championship Game: New York Giants at Green Bay, -4 degrees (Jan. 20, 2008)

4t. AFC Super Wild Card: Miami and Kansas City, -4 degrees (Jan. 13, 2024)

6. Chicago at Minnesota, -2 degrees (Dec. 3, 1972)

7t. Green Bay at Minnesota, 0 degrees (Dec. 10, 1972)

7t. Los Angeles Raiders at Green Bay, 0 degrees (Dec. 26, 1993)

7t. AFC Divisional Round: Los Angeles Raiders at Buffalo, 0 degrees (Jan. 15, 1994)

COLDEST GAMES BY WIND CHILL

1. 1981 AFC Championship Game: San Diego at Cincinnati, -59 degrees (Jan. 10, 1982)

2. 1967 NFL Championship: Dallas at Green Bay (“The Ice Bowl”), -48 degrees (Dec. 31, 1967)

3. AFC Divisional Round: Los Angeles Raiders at Buffalo, -32 degrees (Jan. 15, 1994)

4. AFC Super Wild Card: Miami and Kansas City, -4 degrees (Jan. 13, 2024)

5. Chicago at Minnesota, -26 degrees (Dec. 3, 1972)

6. 2015 NFC Wild Card: Seattle at Minnesota, -25 degrees (Jan. 10, 2016)

7. Green Bay at Minnesota, -18 degrees (Dec. 10, 1972)

Source: NFL.com

—