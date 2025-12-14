Chiefs DT Chris Jones briefly exits Week 15 battle with LA Chargers

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

The CEO of Sack Nation found himself on the sideline in the third quarter Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones got spun to the ground after a flyby on Justin Herbert and stayed down for a few minutes.

He hobbled the first few steps after standing up before making his way unassisted to the bench.

Jones appeared to be stretching his left leg flanked by a member of the Chiefs’ training staff.

Eventually, he retreated to the sideline medical table, where staff appeared to be focused on his left hamstring.

With Jones sidelined, Kansas City’s defense stiffened in the red zone, forcing Los Angeles to settle for a game-tying field goal on the opening drive of the second half.

After several minutes of work, the training staff popped up the blue medical tent as he remained on the sideline for the start of the next drive.

With the Chargers facing third-and-11 near midfield, Jones emerged from the tent, grabbed his helmet and trotted onto the field.

Cornerback Kevin Knowles broke up Herbert’s pass intended for Tre’ Harris on the play to force a punt.

