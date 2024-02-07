Chiefs DT Chris Jones focused on Super Bowl, unbothered whether Sunday could be last game with KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is locked in on Super Bowl LVIII.

“You relax when the job is done, not while you’re on the journey,” Jones told reporters Tuesday.

Amid a week of festivities, countless media availability opportunities and pomp and circumstance from the world, Jones said the team is patiently waiting for Sunday.

When asked about some of the challenges the Chiefs faced to reach the Super Bowl yet again, Jones said the team hit its stride at the right moment, with the help of luck, faith and commitment.

“I think we feel more appreciative of the destination,” Jones said.

Jones said he believes there’s not a bad guy on the defense.

“I think everybody has honed in and trusted in each other and believing in each other. This has been about progression all year,” he said.

With the eyes of the world on the team, Jones said preparation requires consistency.

When asked to elaborate on his routine, he said, “Nothing, absolutely nothing.”

“If I could, I’d play ‘Call of Duty’ if it’s a home game,” Jones chuckled. “Other than that, I just try to eliminate all the distractions.”

Distractions such as whether or not he’ll be returning next year.

“I haven’t thought about it, man. If it is, it is. If it’s not, it’s not,” Jones told KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Aaron Ladd. “I don’t really worry about it. I’m worried about winning a Super Bowl, most importantly. But if it is, it is. If it’s not, it’s not. It ain’t no big deal.”

—