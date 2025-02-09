Chiefs, Eagles announce inactive players for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health and player availability isn’t a major storyline for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Kansas City Chiefs, who are seeking an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat, will be missing key players from the active roster Sunday for the NFL’s annual championship battle.

The only significant development with the release of inactives ahead of the game is that veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, who was signed to the practice squad late in the season and was elevated Saturday to the active roster, won’t play.

Nelson, a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft who spent his first four seasons in Kansas City, is inactive along with fellow veteran cornerback Keith Taylor, defensive end Joshua Uche, defensive end Malik Herring and a trio of offensive linemen — C.J. Hanson, Wanya Morris and Ethan Driskell.

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman, who also was elevated from the practice squad for the game, is active.

The Chiefs had listed wide receiver Skyy Moore as doubtful for the game, according to the final injury report, after reopening his practice window for a possible return from injured reserve. He was designated to return Jan. 30 but he was never added back to the active roster and won’t play in Super Bowl LIX.

Neither will former Chiefs fifth-round draft pick Darian Kinnard, who is inactive for the Eagles.

Defensive end Bryce Huff appears to be the odd man out in the defensive-line rotation with veteran Brandon Graham returning from injured reserve.

Huff is also inactive for Philadelphia along with cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive back Lewis Cine, guard Trevor Keegan and wide receiver Ainias Smith.

Quarterback Tanner McKee is also inactive, but he’s available as the Eagles’ emergency third quarterback if needed.

All four players Philadelphia listed as questionable for the game — Graham (elbow), wide receiver Britain Covey (neck), running back Kenneth Gainwell (concussion/knee) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) — are active for the game.

Kansas City didn’t have any players on the active roster enter the game with an injury designation.

