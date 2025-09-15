Chiefs, Eagles fans put aside differences to enjoy tailgating ahead of Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a sea of red at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, but if you looked closely, you could pick out specks of green.

Most fans were cautiously optimistic heading into the highly anticipated Week 2 Super Bowl LIX rematch.

"I think it'll be a tight game," said Chiefs fan Rick Kaiser.

"It's going to be a really tight game," said Eagles fan Isaiah Marshall. "Both sides are going to play really well."

Chiefs and Eagles fans packed the Truman Sports Complex with thousands of tailgates ahead of Sunday's game.

Even the Kingdom's smallest fans were in attendance.

"Loud and big," Chiefs fan Emma Hejazi said of her first tailgate experience.

But whether fans were rooting for Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes, most agreed tailgating is one of the best parts of spending a Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Every time we come here, there's always an opposing fan that sets up right next to us," said Chiefs fan Nathan Muenz. "I think they do it on purpose."

This week, the opposing fan was Marshall, who joined Muenz's tailgate.

"Go birds, baby!" Marshall yelled.

"Go Chiefs!" Muenz yelled back.

The rivalry was all in good fun, but the competition was stiff. The tailgate included a beer drinking race, which Marshall won to Chiefs fans' dismay.

"It's about having a great time out here at the football game," Muenz said. "Every fan base has bad fans, even the Chiefs. We try and be the good ones."

Though Marshall may have worn the "wrong colors," he still got in with the right crowd.

"I love this place, I love the atmosphere, I love the look of the stadium [and] I love the people that we interact with," Marshall said.

And just like fans predicted, Sunday was a tight game. But in the end, the Eagles secured the win.

