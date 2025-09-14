Chiefs game report | Missed opportunities doom Kansas City in Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City had plenty of chances in a Super Bowl LIX rematch Sunday against the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Harrison Butker missed a long field goal in the first quarter; Jake Elliott hit from the exact same spot as time expired in the second quarter.

When the Eagles got the goal line in the fourth quarter, they Tush Pushed their way into the end zone; Patrick Mahomes’ pass to Travis Kelce at the goal line was tipped and intercepted.

With four minutes left, Tyquan Thornton got behind the Eagles’ secondary and was running free with no one near him. Mahomes sailed the throw well over his head.

The two connected on a deep post a minute later. The 49-yard touchdown pulled the Chiefs within 20-17, but with no timeouts and less time on the clock.

Butker’s ensuing onside kick never had a realistic chance of being recovered, and Philadelphia ran out the clock from there.

The Eagles’ 20-17 victory sent the Chiefs to their first 0-2 start since 2014, Andy Reid’s second season in Kansas City.

The loss also marks the first three-game losing streak of Mahomes’ career.

GAMBLING MAN

Andy Reid rolled the dice on the opening drive of the second half and crapped out.

Facing fourth-and-inches at their own 36-yard line, the Chiefs lined up with a loaded backfield and handed the ball to Kareem Hunt, who tried to find a soft spot to the right of the formation.

Instead, Nolan Smith met him in the backfield and forced a fumble, which Hunt recovered for a 1-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

Ultimately, the gamble cost Kansas City three points as the defense stiffened after the sudden change, allowing Philadelphia only two yards before Jake Elliott’s 51-yard field goal put the Chiefs in a 13-10 hole.

Elliott had made a 58-yard kick to end the first half from the same spot Harrison Butker missed in the first quarter.

Butker’s wayward try, which went wide right, set up the Eagles with a short field. Eight plays and 52 yards later, Saquon Barkley scored untouched on a 13-yard run for the game’s opening points.

Butker later connected on a 56-yard field goal for Kansas City’s first points early in the second quarter.

GAMBLING MAN II

Fortunately, the failed conversion didn’t leave Reid too shaken.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs faced another fourth-and-short, this time at the Eagles' 13-yard line.

Kansas City could have tied the game with a chip-shot field goal, but Reid wanted more — and with good reason.

The Chiefs’ offense had only managed 13 yards on seven plays across their first two drives in the second half.

After Kareem Hunt slammed his way for three yards and a first down, it seemed inevitable Kansas City would go in front.

But two plays later, Travis Kelce didn’t get his head around in time to get a bead on Mahomes’ quick-slant throw. He reacted to the low throw at the goal but only enough to tip the ball into Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba’s chest for an interception.

RUNNING MAN

Nearly six quarters in the season, a span of more than 87 minutes of game time, the Chiefs had yet to enjoy a lead at any point during the 2025 season.

Mahomes was determined to change that on Kansas City’s final drive of the first half and finished the drive himself with a 6-yard scramble on third-and-5, which included a mano-a-mano challenge against Philadelphia linebacker Zack Baun to power through for the first down.

The next play, Mahomes scampered down the home sideline for a 13-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Mahomes finished the drive with five carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

At that point in the game, Barkley had five carries for only 24 yards and a TD.

Mahomes finished with 66 yards rushing on seven carries. He also went 16 of 29 for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Isaiah Pacheco and Hunt combined to total 53 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Barkley finished with 22 carries for 88 yards.

WAS TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE GAME?

She was not.

Kansas City is 19-4 when Swift shows up and has won 14 of the last 15 games she attended, though that one loss came in Super Bowl LIX — her most recent appearance as a Chiefs fan.

