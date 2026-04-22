Chiefs embrace rare top-10 pick in this week's 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Picking in the top-10 of the NFL Draft hasn’t been the norm for the Kansas City Chiefs — especially during the tenure of head coach Andy Reid.

After a disappointing 2025 season by their standards, the Chiefs now find themselves with the No. 9 overall pick. While that position reflects a step back from their usual contention status, Reid and his staff are choosing to view it as an opportunity rather than a setback.

“We have no choices so we’ve embraced that,” Reid said. “You don’t want to be here, but we’ve gotten past that phase and we’re in it, so let’s come out with a good football player, wherever it might be.”

New Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields knows firsthand how meaningful draft night can be. Though not a top-10 selection, Fields was taken 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 draft. Five years later, that experience still resonates with him.

“You know I never take it for granted where I am now and just being grateful for everything that I have,” Fields said.

Not every impactful player hears their name called in the first round. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton serves as proof of that.

He’s also offering perspective to the next wave of Chiefs rookies.

“Nothing happens overnight, especially when we’ve been accustomed to being the best player on our given teams,” Bolton said. “We’ve been able to play with quick success and that doesn’t always happen, so just be diligent in your work.”

The Chiefs are well-positioned to reshape their roster, holding nine total picks in this year’s draft. Their first two selections are set to come in the opening round on Thursday night, giving Kansas City multiple chances to add high-impact talent.

For a franchise used to drafting late in the first round, this year presents a rare and important moment to build for the future.

