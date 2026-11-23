KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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The Chiefs rebounded from a rough West Coast road swing — back-to-back losses at Seattle and Denver — with a dominant three-game stretch against a trio of NFL also-rans.

Kansas City outscored the New York Jets, Atlanta and Arizona 104-32 across the last three weeks, flexing their way to 8-2 along the way.

“I thought we got better and better each and every game,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “That's what this league's all about, and we were able to come in and play good football and just consistently get better.”

Still, even with the Jets’ win Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s a collection of three-win teams with a combined 9-23 record, but credit the Chiefs for not looking ahead and taking a trap game on the chin.

“In years past, we probably fell into the bucket a little bit and ended up skidding a couple games, so our mindset and our team this year is just one game at a time, one week at a time and taking it day by day,” linebacker Nick Bolton said.

Kansas City left no doubt in 2026.

“That comes from the locker room,” Reid said. “The veteran players there, that senior leadership there, those guys don't let anything slide. They understand where we're at in the season and the importance of it, and that every game counts.”

Message received.

“Obviously, you know what the future holds and what teams are going to play,” second-year cornerback Nohl Williams said. “But if you don't take care of the opponent today or who you're going against that week and you lose, it's not going to matter.”

But now, the schedule gets much tougher, starting with back-to-back Thursday night road games.

It begins with a showdown for first place in the AFC at the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, followed by a standard Thursday night game at the Los Angeles Rams. Both games can be seen on KSHB 41.

The Chiefs get a mini-bye before a Dec. 13 tilt at the Cincinnati Bengals, another game that could factor heavily in seeding for the AFC when the dust settles.

Essentially, when the game ended against Arizona, it became Wednesday of Bills week for Reid and company.

“I'll go home, get a little bit of treatment and probably watch this game, flush it out and then right on to Buffalo by tonight,” defensive end George Karlaftis, who tied a career-high with 2.5 sacks against the Cardinals, said.

Mahomes might be a little delayed.

“I'll make it to bedtime, when I put the kids down, and then I'll be studying the Buffalo Bills,” he said. “So, it'll be a pretty quick process.”

While the Thanksgiving game can be a chore — Kansas City lost in Dallas last season and played three straight seasons on Christmas before this year — some players are actually excited for it.

“This is my first time,” said wide receiver Josh Downs, who was acquired in a trade with Indianapolis earlier this month. “I don't even know if I've ever really played on Thursday night in a regular season game, maybe preseason, but you know this will be my first time doing it, so I’ve got to just see how it goes.”

The Chiefs will practice Monday and Tuesday, then head for western New York on Wednesday.

“You’ve just got to love football, man,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “You can roll the ball out on the Walmart parking Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday — doesn’t matter which day it is, you’re going to see me show up, because I love this game.”

Easy for Kelce to say, since he doesn’t have to try and tackle Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

“Obviously, he does a great job with his arm, but his killer is his legs,” Bolton said. “Just QB sneaks, perimeter, man-coverage breakdowns, taking balls out the pocket in zone coverage — so minimizing his legs and forcing him to throw the ball inside the pocket will probably be the biggest challenge for us. I think our D line’s going to be ready for that.”

After those rough three road games, the Chiefs host games Dec. 21 against New England, which seems much less imposing after Drake Maye’s injury, on Monday Night Football and Dec. 27 against the San Francisco 49ers.

After splitting the season series with Denver, Kansas City can’t afford to blink if it wants to return to the AFC West summit.

There’s also precious little margin for error atop the conference standings with the Bills (9-1), Bengals (7-2) and Broncos (8-2) also sitting with two or fewer losses. The Bengals play the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football this week.

“We’ve got a short week,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We'll be right back in the office tomorrow, players and coaches. We've got to practice tomorrow, get ourselves ready to play Buffalo — good Buffalo team there on Thanksgiving.”

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