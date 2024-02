KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday they’ve signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension.

The extension comes after the Chiefs defense played a dominate role in helping the team to its third Super Bowl Championship in the last five seasons.

We have signed Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/3lRY3jszlL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.