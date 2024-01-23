Chiefs fan in Omaha creates football party hub with GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium mural

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is Samantha Gilbert's happy place, which is why she added a mural of the field to her Omaha, Nebraska, home.

Her Chiefs Kingdom journey began around six years ago. Gilbert said her son played little league football, which piqued his interest in professional football.

After he went to a game, Gilbert, who was not a fan of the NFL before, and her family became fans. Quickly, the Chiefs became a fun way for her family to spend time and connect.

In 2021, Gilbert frequented GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with a friend who was a season ticket holder.

But in 2022, her love for the team truly grew.

Gilbert was involved in an accident in July 2022 that required the amputation of her foot and ankle.

However, she did not let her accident affect her first year as a season ticket holder.

The Chiefs upgraded her season tickets to be ADA-accessible, and with the help of a friend who pushed her wheelchair, she was able to catch every game, with the exception of the preseason.

Gilbert said that season got her “through a lot,” and spending time at the stadium with family and friends only increased her affinity for the Super Bowl champs.

“It’s something I love to do … it makes me happy,” Gilbert said.

She added that life's too short to not do what brings you joy.

Since the 2022 season, Gilbert has attended every home game as well as the NFL Draft in KC, preseason training camp and the live recording of the Kelce brothers’ podcast "New Heights" at the Kansas City Music Hall.

To take her devotion to the next level, Gilbert recently brought to life a football party central in her home with the addition of a mural of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, created by Matt Asher with Asher Interior Painting.

"I love the Chiefs,” Gilbert said.

The space will be complete once the jerseys are hung, according to Gilbert.

When asked whether she’ll be watching the AFC Championship this weekend from her “stadium,” she said she’ll actually still be on vacation. So a sports bar in Antigua will have to do.

But if the Chiefs punch their ticket to Las Vegas, Gilbert’s watch party is sure to be epic.

