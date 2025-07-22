ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It's training camp time for the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming up on Sunday, July 27, Chiefs fans can go to the Red Rally in St. Joseph!

KC Wolf and Mitch Holtus will be there along with Tech N9ne and Blane Howard.

You may have heard Howard's song "Run It Back."

Chiefs fan, musician ready for Red Rally in St. Joseph

I got a chance to talk with Howard, a huge Chiefs fan. He grew up in Arkansas and now lives in Nashville.

This will be his fourth year in a row performing at the Red Rally.

Howard says the response from Chiefs Kingdom to his music has been amazing.

"It's just been incredible, and it seems like every year I get to do more and more," he said. "It's just been really awesome meeting so many people out there that are Chiefs fans like me that went through the heartache through so many years growing up."

KSHB 41 KSHB's Lindsay Shively interviews musician Blane Howard.

Now, he says he's getting to enjoy the team in a new way.

"I might get to go to Arrowhead once a year for a game, but when I go, I can walk around, and I hear different tailgates playing my songs," he said. "That's just so surreal to me because they don't know that I'm there; they're just playing it."

The Red Rally runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Civic Center Park in downtown St. Joseph.

—