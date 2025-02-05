Chiefs fans keep Liberty cookie shop busy during Super Bowl week

LIBERTY, Mo. — Eileen's Colossal Cookies can bake about anything a Chiefs fan would need to enjoy during a Super Bowl victory.

The Liberty cookie shop makes sure its treats don't lack sweetness.

Share your voice with KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively

"We don't like too skimpy here," said Hannah Stumpner, of Eileen's Colossal Cookies. "I don’t like to see the cookie through the frosting."

Fans of the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs keep the shop filled with customers needing to satisfy their sweet tooth.

"Luckily, this year, it's not falling on Valentine's Day," Stumpner said. "That was rough last year."

Stumpner is a believer in making Super Bowl Sunday a holiday.

"Oh yeah," she said. "I’m gonna say the Super Bowl is gonna become a holiday, and we’re gonna have to put that on the calendar."

She's not worried about fans from other cities who could be sour about the Chiefs' near-historic Super Bowl run.

"I think we’re gettin' some haters, but once again, that’s on a cookie cake," Stumpner said. "As Taylor Swift said, 'Haters gonna hate.'"

Eileen's specializes in capturing moments with their cookies, like when Jason Kelce went shirtless in frigid temperatures at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium while cheering on his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs.

The shop went viral over that cookie.

"That was you?" I asked Stumpner.

"Yes, that was me," she said. "So that was me, and we actually had some chocolate curls, and I don’t know what made me think of chest hair and curls, but I immediately thought of that.”

Stumpner said people drove for hours to get one of those cookies. She estimated she made well over 200 last year just at Eileen's Liberty location.

The shop also had T-shirts made of the cookies.

"Not only did this go viral last year, they're still making them and have been making 'em all year," Stumpner said. "I mean, c'mon. Only in Kansas City."

Now, her team is always looking for what's next.

"Whoever does something fun, I'll definitely put it on a cookie," Stumpner said. "I like the, 'They not like us,’ Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl."

With just a few days before the big game, Stumpner is confident the team will continue its success.

"Travis Kelce was singing the other day, so we did a little cookie with that on there," she said. "At this point, we’re getting bold with our cookies. We're confident with our team, we’re confident we’re gonna make it, so we’re showing it with our cookies."

