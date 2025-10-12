Chiefs fans kick off game day early ahead of Sunday Night Football showdown against Lions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are pumped for tonight's primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions. Fans have been tailgating since the early hours; some started as early as 6 a.m.

All day long, fans will have the grills smoking, cornhole competitions going and parking lots buzzing with Kansas City pride.

The Chiefs may be coming off a loss, but fans at Gate 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium said the home advantage and spirit among the players and fans will push them to a win.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

—