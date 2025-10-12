Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs fans kick off game day early ahead of Sunday Night Football showdown against Lions

Tailgating efforts were in full swing early Sunday as Chiefs fans prepared for the primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Chiefs fans kick off game day early ahead of SNF showdown against Lions
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are pumped for tonight's primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions. Fans have been tailgating since the early hours; some started as early as 6 a.m.

All day long, fans will have the grills smoking, cornhole competitions going and parking lots buzzing with Kansas City pride.

The Chiefs may be coming off a loss, but fans at Gate 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium said the home advantage and spirit among the players and fans will push them to a win.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo