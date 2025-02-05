Chiefs fans navigating 3-peat taunting, flapping on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — With the Chiefs and Eagles in town, team jerseys are strewn across Bourbon Street while flags of support fly high.

KSHB 41

Speaking of flying, some Eagles fans, as well as other franchises, have made a point to chirp Chiefs fans.

“We’re getting legendary franchises like the Green Bay Packers fans coming out of nowhere, talking about, 'We did it first.' We're getting other fan bases talking about cheating. … As far as Eagles fans … they don't even look at me in a way. They look at me and walk away," said Marshall Turner, a Chiefs fan from Lee’s Summit.

Just as I was finishing up my conversation with Turner, a random man started flapping his wings.

So, we had to flap his gums.

"You can't do that and walk away," I hollered.

KSHB 41

He got a few more flaps in on his way over to chat.

"When you're a Bronco fan, it's hard to root for the Chiefs, so I’m going for Philly," the man explained.

He stuck around for a while, and I learned Gary Meredith is a very interesting yet confusing man.

KSHB 41

He's from Montana, is a fan of the Broncos, rooted for the Bills, is now rooting for the Eagles and has season tickets to the Chiefs.

Make it make sense.

Nevertheless, he made up with Turner — they agreed to disagree.

"Chiefs Country, let's ride … three-peat," Turner said with conviction.

KSHB 41

—