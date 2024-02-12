Chiefs fans pack Power & Light to catch Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Power and Light District was the place to be Sunday night as Chiefs Kingdom followed along with Super Bowl LVIII.
KSHB 41 reporters Caroline Hogan and Abby Dodge staked out their vantage points early Sunday afternoon, where fans had arrived hours before the game.
WE DO EXPECT IT! #RunItBack @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/jCwfwf6gQh— Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) February 11, 2024
At least there’s standing room right now… almost 2 hrs til kickoff!!!!!!!! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/dBM0G2e46r— Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) February 11, 2024