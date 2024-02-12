Watch Now
Chiefs fans pack Power & Light to catch Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs fans pack Kansas City Power and Light District during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 19:36:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Power and Light District was the place to be Sunday night as Chiefs Kingdom followed along with Super Bowl LVIII.

KSHB 41 reporters Caroline Hogan and Abby Dodge staked out their vantage points early Sunday afternoon, where fans had arrived hours before the game.

