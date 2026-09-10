Chiefs G Trey Smith works McDonald’s shift to support Ronald McDonald House

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It’s not every day you see a Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman behind the counter at McDonald’s.

But for Red Thursday, Trey Smith traded his day job as he clocked in for a different kind of shift.

Smith spent time working behind the counter at a Kansas City-area McDonald’s as part of the Chiefs’ annual Red Thursday tradition and the team’s longtime partnership with the Ronald McDonald House.

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Red Thursday flag

“I’ve always just been the consumer,” Smith said.

That changed quickly.

Smith took orders, handed out food, assembled a burger and a McChicken, bagged fries and even got some experience working the fryer.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41 Trey Smith working at McDonald's

“Hey, I’m cooking, I’m cooking,” Smith said with a laugh.

While the shift gave Smith a chance to try something outside of football, the bigger goal was to help raise awareness and support for the Ronald McDonald House.

The organization provides a place to stay for families with children facing serious medical challenges.

“Red Friday’s our favorite day of the year,” said Mike Jeffries, chief development officer for Ronald McDonald House Kansas City.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41 Mike Jeffries

Chiefs fans can get involved once again this year.

Fans can purchase a $5 Chiefs flag on Red Thursday, with proceeds benefiting the local Ronald McDonald House.

Jeffries said families staying at the house are often dealing with pediatric cancer, organ transplants and other critical medical situations.

For Smith, being part of the effort was an easy decision.

“I just think the cause and what they do for the community and families impacted, I think it’s amazing work that they’ve done,” Smith said. “If I can support in any way I can, I want to.”

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As for Smith’s first day on the job, he wasn't exactly ready to give himself a glowing review.

“You’d have to talk to my teacher,” Smith said. “I don’t know if she was happy with the performance today.”

His shift manager, Alyssa Russell, disagreed.

“Not correct. He did impress me,” Russell said.

Russell ultimately gave Smith a nine out of 10.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41 Trey Smith and Alyssa Russell

Smith joked that Russell was already proving to be a tougher critic than Andy Heck, his offensive line coach.

“She’s a little bit tougher than my O-line coach right now,” Smith said.

Despite the positive review, Smith doesn't appear ready to make a career change anytime soon.

“It’s been a great experience,” Smith said. “My teacher, she was a little hard on me. It was a lot to learn. She was patient, though. She said I wasn’t cut out for it.”

Smith may not be returning for another shift anytime soon, but he was happy to put in the work for a cause that has become an important part of the team's connection to the Kansas City community.

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