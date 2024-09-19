KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis has an appreciation for not only football but animals as well.

Karlaftis teamed up with Canine Companions, an organization that provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities.

Watch Karlaftis talk about the organization in full below.

Chiefs' George Karlaftis combines love for animals, football to make an impact

"I'm put in this position basically and I have some sort of impact on people, so I might as well just use it for good," said Karlaftis on NBC 5 Chicago's “My New Favorite...” series.

Karlaftis spoke highly of the organization, calling it "great" and "life-changing."

He also talked about the importance of service animals in someone's life.

"Whenever you see a person that has their service animal, they have an unbreakable bond," said Karlaftis. "They consider them as family."

