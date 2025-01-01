Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Sunday for the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carson Wentz will be the Chiefs' starting quarterback on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the final regular-season game of the season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced the move during his Wednesday press conference at the practice facility.

The Chiefs are the AFC's number-one seed and will have a bye in the first week of the playoffs.

Wentz met with the media on Wednesday and said he wanted to have fun, but "obviously more than anything I want to win."

He also said he's stayed locked in every week and is ready to go.

Wentz starred in Philadelphia under Chiefs former offensive coordinator Doug Pederson and said every offense has it's nuances.

"I've been in a couple different ones (offenses) now," he said. "This feels like what I did with Coach Pederson."

Wentz, who turned 32 on Dec. 30th, helped North Dakota State to two consecutive NCAA FCS national championships.

He was having a stellar season in 2017 when he completed 265 passes and threw 33 touchdowns as the Eagles rolled through the NFC.

Wentz suffered a knee injury near the end of the regular season and was not able to play in the team's Super Bowl LII victory.

—

