Chiefs, Hunt Midwest announce partnership to oversee mixed-use districts for KCK stadium, Olathe headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest announced a partnership focused on developing mixed-use districts for the team's new stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, and its future headquarters and training facility in Olathe.

Two-Point Development, the name of the newly formed company inspired by Lamar Hunt’s push for the two-point conversion in professional football, will be the "master developer" for the design and development of both districts.

The Chiefs applied for a slew of new trademarks, including "Two-Point Development," back in June.

Officials said the "long-term strategic partnership" is centered on both developments creating "premier, year-round sports and entertainment destinations," as well as helping grow regional economic activity, attract new investment, create new jobs, celebrate youth and amateur sports, and build new community hubs for residents, visitors, and fans.

“This is a monumental day for our family as the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest form a new business partnership,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “My father was a visionary who believed in the future of Kansas City and spent decades investing in the business community of this region."

The club plans to open a $3 billion fixed-roof domed stadium in western Kansas City, Kansas. Its new headquarters and training facility will be built just south of Kansas Highway 10 off of Lone Elm Road and College Boulevard in Olathe.

"Today, we are so proud that his football franchise and his real estate company are joining forces to drive transformational real estate developments around the Chiefs future stadium and training facility," Hunt continued "This partnership will create two dynamic districts, provide memorable experiences for residents and visitors, spur meaningful economic growth, and fundamentally transform the footprint of the Kansas City metro area. We are proud of this joint venture and excited to get to work making this vision a reality.”

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