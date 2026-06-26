'Tailgate Town' and 'Kingdom Commons': Chiefs apply for new trademarks

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers local politics, including the publicly financing proposal to move the Chiefs to Kansas. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

Chiefs fans might gather at Tailgate Town before a future game, or watch the team practice at Kingdom Commons — maybe they will soak it all in at Arrowhead Sports and Entertainment Complex.

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs Football Club, Inc. applied with the federal government to trademark several phrases that could be used in its new developments in Kansas.

The team announced in December it will build a new stadium in Wyandotte County and practice facility in Olathe — both on the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.

The move is expected to happen in time for the beginning of the 2031 season.

Here are the trademarks the team submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.:



Kingdom Commons

Tailgate Town

'63 Entertainment

Arrowhead Sports Complex

Arrowhead Sports and Entertainment Complex

Two-Point Development.

A spokesperson for the Chiefs released the following statement adding context around the applications.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress we’ve made to reach this point and are excited about what’s ahead. As part of our normal business operations, we regularly evaluate and take steps to protect our intellectual property. In this case, we have taken proactive measures to register a number of potential trademarks that may or may not end up being used in conjunction with the stadium, practice facility or the mixed-use developments surrounding those projects,” the spokesperson wrote.

Tailgate Town appears to be a play off the Green Bay Packers’ Titletown entertainment and residential district near Lambeau Field.

’63 Entertainment is a nod to the year 1963, when the Chiefs moved from Dallas to Kansas City.

Many fans wondered if a new stadium would keep the Arrowhead name from the current stadium. Team ownership appears to be having those conversations.

The KC area is commonly referred to as Chiefs Kingdom, so Kingdom Commons builds off that nickname.

Two-Point Development probably refers to a two-point conversion, which is an option teams can attempt after scoring a touchdown during a game.

—