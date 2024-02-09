Watch Now
Chiefs injury report: WR Rice, RB Edwards-Helaire limited in practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs up field after catching a pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 20:11:53-05

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs injury report released late Thursday afternoon includes two offensive players listed as limited in today’s practice.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice and veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were listed as limited, joining running back Jerick McKinnon, who remains on the team’s injured reserve list.

Offensive guard Joe Thuney, who injured his pectoral muscle in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills and missed the AFC Championship, once again did not practice Thursday.

The Chiefs will return to the practice field Friday before releasing a final injury report. A final list of actives and inactives will be released Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

