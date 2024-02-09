Chiefs injury report: WR Rice, RB Edwards-Helaire limited in practice

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs injury report released late Thursday afternoon includes two offensive players listed as limited in today’s practice.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice and veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were listed as limited, joining running back Jerick McKinnon, who remains on the team’s injured reserve list.

Joe Thuney did not practice. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2024

Offensive guard Joe Thuney, who injured his pectoral muscle in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills and missed the AFC Championship, once again did not practice Thursday.

The Chiefs will return to the practice field Friday before releasing a final injury report. A final list of actives and inactives will be released Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

